D.C. Reverend announces candidacy for Congress

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Reverend Wendy Hamilton, a District of Columbia resident, has announced her candidacy for Congress.

Rev. Hamilton moved to the District from Ohio when she was 17 years old to attend Howard University, and she has stayed ever since. As a minister, she works in avenues of public service to help others. She has served as a volunteer to help victims of domestic violence, worked in the D.C. Public School System to help families and advocated for the LGBTQ community.

Rev. Hamilton said that being a Washingtonian through adulthood led to her campaign.

“I love the city. I love the culture, and I love its history and its potential,” Rev. Hamilton said. “That being said, I don’t consider me stepping into this race as a challenge to Eleanor Holmes Norton, who I respect deeply, who I have nothing bad to say about. She is my elder. She has paved the way for a lot of things that have happened in D.C. and I have much respect for her. I’m not running against Eleanor Holmes Norton. I’m running for D.C.”

At this time, Congresswoman Norton has not indicated whether or not she will be running for reelection in 2022, but she has held the seat for the past 30 years.

Rev. Hamilton said while she has her own policy ideas, she is interested in serving the people and wants to hear from them regarding their wants.

She said, “Everyone wants us to become a state, and that is at the top of my agenda, of course, but I also want to be the person who carries forward the message of statehood and beyond. Once we become a state, we will need to articulate what policies we advocate for on Capitol Hill.”

