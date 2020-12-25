D.C. restaurant and volunteers deliver over 3,500 Christmas meals and hygiene kits to area seniors

Medium Rare restaurants have been delivering free meals throughout the week of Christmas to seniors in the D.C. area.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Some seniors in the D.C. metro area got a surprise this week – a free Christmas meal from Medium Rare Restaurants. Ruth Saunders was one of these recipients.

“I think it’s great because it was a surprise, I didn’t know it was coming. I feel grateful that somebody… came to me. I feel grateful,” Saunders said.

This meal-delivery was a continuation of their ongoing efforts to help feed seniors throughout COVID-19. Co-owner Mark Bucher said they have been delivering free meals throughout lockdown; the last time they had a similar large-scale delivery, they sent over 3,000 meals to seniors for Thanksgiving.

“We’re going to go as long as we can go and as long as we have volunteer drivers to make it happen,” Bucher said.

This time, volunteer drivers grouped together to deliver around 3,500 meals. These meals also came with something else Bucher said were highly requested – hygiene kits.

“About 70 percent of our emails during Thanksgiving were folks asking us while we’re coming, can we bring them toothpaste, toothbrush, hairbrush, hand cream, lip balm, laundry detergent…” he listed.

Volunteers Kate Simes and Keith Mellnick found out about this effort through Nextdoor. Mellnick delivered on two different days, and Simes joined him on Christmas Eve.

“I feel privileged to be able to take some time out today and give them a teeny tiny something, you know, some contact and some food,” Simes said.

Kate Simes, a delivery driver, stops by a home in D.C. to deliver a meal from Medium Rare.

“It gives a sense of community in our region, a sense that everyone is trying to provide what they can,” said Mellnick.

These deliveries began on Monday and ran through Christmas Day. Neighbors, family members or friends could request meals for others age 60 and up.

“We learned that the elderly are a quiet class of people that have been completely forgotten in this,” Bucher stated.

Staff and volunteers alike worked to bring the holiday joy to others in the area.

“Everyone wants to feel good around the holidays, and this was a way to do it,” said Simes.

“We hope that it’s going to taste good and it’s going to put a smile on people’s faces that they’re being remembered and being thought about during Christmas,” Bucher said with a smile.