D.C. residents now have portal for them to report at home COVID-19 test results

WASHINGTON, (WDVM)– Residents living in the D.C. area now have a place to report their over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 test results. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt with D.C. Health announced the new portal on Monday, November 1, 2021.

The portal will allow residents to report the results of over-the-counter rapid antigen or PCR COVID-19 tests. People reporting the results of the test will be required to upload their lab results as well. When a person reports positive test results, they may be contacted by a representative from the D.C. Contact Trace Force.

According to the release, the main goal of this portal is to help fight against COVID-19. Mayor Bower and DC Health officials are encouraging residents to use the portal. To access the portal you can click here.

