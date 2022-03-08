WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) is calling on the United States Capitol to reopen to visitors.

The call comes as a way to support the District’s tourist economy. “It is time that the U.S. Capitol open once again to visitors,” Norton said.

She noted the success of COVID-19 vaccinations in reducing the risk of serious illness and death, as well as security improvements to the Capitol in her call.

She said, “The Capitol was closed because of the pandemic and because of security concerns stemming from the January 6th attack. Restrictions due to COVID-19 are disappearing in the District of Columbia and nationwide because vaccines work, and there is no reason to believe visitors in the Capitol would imperil security. Given the importance of the Capitol to D.C.’s tourist economy, it is time for the Capitol, like the rest of D.C. is already doing, to reopen to visitors. I urge the Capitol to follow D.C. and safely reopen.”