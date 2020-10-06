D.C. Public Schools will bring some students back for in-person learning in November

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Some D.C. Public School students will be getting back in the classroom in November. DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee made the announcement at D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s press briefing on Monday, October 5.

The school system’s plan will allow for about 21,000 elementary school students to learn in the school building once Term Two starts. According to Ferebee, the reopening plan will move forward with middle and high school students for Term Three in February 2021.

Students will be chosen for in-person learning via a lottery system, with the most at-risk students getting priority. Ferebee said students who are chosen will be offered one of two learning options: a typical in-person learning model or the Student CARE (Canvas Academics and Real Engagement) Classroom model.

The typical in-person learning model will have a daily schedule similar to a typical school day. The students will be in classrooms of up to 11 students with a single teacher.

The Student CARE Classroom model will put students in small classrooms where they will learn virtually and have supervised care for the school day from a person who is not their teacher.

In both options, students will attend school five days a week with a half day on Wednesdays.

Families can expect to hear from DCPS by October 23, should in-person learning be available for their student. A Student CARE seat notification will be sent out by October 30.

You can learn more about the reopening plans here.