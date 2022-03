WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Even though many school districts are ending their indoor mask mandate, one district is still reinforcing them. On Tuesday, an announcement was made that the mask mandate will not be lifted.

In a statement released, members of the public schools said they decided to help keep their students, staff, and visitors safe. As a result, masks will not be required outside of the school grounds. Members said they would continue to monitor the situation throughout the next few weeks.