D.C. Public Schools reverse decision to open elementary classrooms

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In response to community feedback, D.C. elementary schools will now begin term 2 with online learning, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced Monday morning.  

Previously, DCPS planned to open elementary schools to select students as part of its ‘#ReopenStrong’ initiative. The revision came after D.C. residents and school staff voiced concerns about COVID-19 transmission.   

DCPS will be holding a virtual town hall on Wednesday, November 5, at 5 p.m. to take questions about the amended reopening plan. Sign up for the town hall here.     

