D.C. Public Schools reverse decision to open elementary classrooms

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In response to community feedback, D.C. elementary schools will now begin term 2 with online learning, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced Monday morning.

DCPS will not open elementary schools on November 9 as planned. We have heard feedback from many in our community about #ReopenStrong plans, and we will use this moment to adjust our timeline and staffing plans for reopening. Read more: https://t.co/qW2kdKbROu — Chancellor Ferebee (@DCPSChancellor) November 2, 2020

Previously, DCPS planned to open elementary schools to select students as part of its ‘#ReopenStrong’ initiative. The revision came after D.C. residents and school staff voiced concerns about COVID-19 transmission.

DCPS will be holding a virtual town hall on Wednesday, November 5, at 5 p.m. to take questions about the amended reopening plan. Sign up for the town hall here.