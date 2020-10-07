D.C. Public Schools met with questions from parents regarding “Reopen Strong” plan

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Public Schools held an information session on Tuesday, October 6, following the Chancellor’s announcement on Monday, October 5, to offer in-person learning to a limited number of students. The session was held virtually, and around 100 people hopped on with questions about how exactly the plan is going to work.

As panelists from DCPS explained portions of the #ReopenStrong Term Two plan, there was constant beeping in, as questions were posted on the comment board. Questions came from parents and even some D.C. Council members, wondering how the reopening will play out, how the school system is going to keep students safe and how DCPS is going to fix current issues people are having.

DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said, “Health and safety is at the forefront of our minds

and we have robust protocols for health and safety.” Tagging Chancellor Ferebee’s statement, panelists explained how the school system is prioritizing health and safety. Operations Panelist Patrick Davis explained, “If there is a positive case from a student or staff member in a school building, we will be messaging that out and working with our partners at DC Health about any sort of quarantining instructions.”

Many of the posed questions were answered by a moderator in the chat feature during the meeting, while certain themes were answered by the panelists themselves. Communications and Engagement Panelist Shanita Burney said, “We will continue to call through many of the questions we received and updating our FAQ section.”

Chancellor Ferebee stressed that parents will have the option to keep their students in the virtual learning environment even if they are chosen to go back to the classroom. Parents will find out if their child has been chosen during the last week of October.

If you missed the information session, there will be another one held on October 14.

You can find more information on the school plan and a link to sign up for the next information session here.