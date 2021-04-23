D.C. Public Schools holds Enrollment Saturday on April 24

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After a year of virtual learning, District parents are getting ready to send their kids back to the classroom full-time, and it all starts with Enrollment Saturday on April 24.

During the enrollment day, parents and students will be able to head to their school campuses to enroll in the 2021-2022 school year.

At Anacostia High School, there will be an Enrollment Festival on the school’s brand new football field. This will include three of the feeder schools that are connected to Anacostia High School.

While the school leaders are excited to welcome students back to the building, Enrollment Saturday and Enrollment Fest will get the community excited too.

Principal William Haith said, “We’re excited to see our families. It has been too long. Even though we appreciate seeing our families on camera, we really do want to interact with our families in person.”

Chancellor Lewis Ferebee and other D.C.P.S. staff will be present, and there will be an awards ceremony to recognize achievement in arts, academics and athletics. After enrolling their student, families can head over to the concession stand or a variety of food trucks to pick up some lunch as well.

Enrollment Saturday events start at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. For a full list of schools participating, click here.