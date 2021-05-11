D.C. Public Schools ask for parent feedback ahead of spending American Rescue Plan funds

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Public Schools will be receiving $191 million from the American Rescue Plans to be used in elementary and secondary schools.

The money is to be used to support the full reopening of schools for in-person learning in the fall of 2021 and ensure that students are supported as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Before D.C.P.S. decides exactly how the funds will be dispersed, the school system is asking for parent feedback through a public survey.

The survey will be open through Friday, May 28. Parents will rank the most important to least important places for the investment to go, explain what they are still waiting to hear from the school system regarding the reopening plan and explain what needs to be done for them to feel safe sending their children back to the building.

“Community engagement is critical as we build a strong foundation for our schools and continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee. “We know the pandemic has impacted our school communities in different ways, and we value insights from schools on identifying urgent needs. Through collaboration and engagement with stakeholders, we will ensure our schools have the resources they need for a strong recovery.”