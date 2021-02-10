D.C. Public Schools announce change to virtual learning calendar

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Public Schools announced that on Tuesday, February 16, all students will learn virtually. The calendar change comes so that teachers and staff who are receiving their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can have flexibility in their schedules in case they experience any side effects.

All students should plan to log online and follow their normal class schedules. Additionally, meal service will continue as planned from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Any teachers and staff who do not receive their second dose on February 15 will be getting their second dose on February 20.

