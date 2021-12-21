D.C. Public Library receives largest donation in history, $2.7 million

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Public Library Foundation received the largest donation in history from Jeff Bezos, Founder and Executive Chair of Amazon. The donation totaling $2.7 million will go toward the library’s Beyond the Book program.

The Beyond the Book program is an extension of the Books from Birth program that caters to children through the age of five. Over the past few years, parents have shared concerns with the library regarding what comes next for their children, who have been receiving a new book each month until they turn five.

The Beyond the Book program provides children and families with more books, family literacy programs and support for the transition into Kindergarten.

“Decades of research shows that early childhood is a critical time for brain development, and the support provided by programs like Beyond the Book give underserved children a leg up during this critical stage of life,” said Bezos. “Thank you to the DC Public Library Foundation for your 35 years of work investing in children across our nation’s capital—families throughout the community are grateful for your impact.”

Program recruitment for Beyond the Book will be open to all D.C. children with a focus on branch libraries located throughout the District of Columbia in neighborhoods with a high percentage of low-income households or those neighborhoods surrounding schools with low academic achievement levels.

Library executives expect the money to last the program for five years.