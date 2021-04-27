D.C. Police server breached, FBI investigating

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it is aware of a breach of one of its servers.
In a statement from the public information office, the department said, “We are aware of unauthorized access on our server. While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter.”
According to a Tweet from vx-underground, the server was breached by Babuk Ransomware Group.
No more information has been released by MPD or the FBI.