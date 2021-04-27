D.C. Police server breached, FBI investigating

More people will be shopping online this holiday season as coronavirus cases climb and cybercriminals are counting on it.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it is aware of a breach of one of its servers.

In a statement from the public information office, the department said, “We are aware of unauthorized access on our server. While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter.”

According to a Tweet from vx-underground, the server was breached by Babuk Ransomware Group.

Babuk Ransomware Group has breached @DCPoliceDept. Extortion demand has not been stated. Some data has already been leaked online – images shown are of police reports, FBI arrest details, internal memos, and more.



— vx-underground (@vxunderground) April 26, 2021

No more information has been released by MPD or the FBI.