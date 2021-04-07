D.C. police seeking help identifying suspects in attempted robbery

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating or identifying two suspects in relation to an attempted robbery on Tuesday that took place in the 900 and 700 blocks of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that the suspects approached the victims around 12:05 p.m. and tried to take their property. When they were not able to, one of the suspects assaulted one of the victims before the suspects fled the scene.

The three suspects were caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

Police ask that anyone who can identify these people or who has more information about this incident should call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.