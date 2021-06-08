D.C. Police searching for suspect after stabbing

Washington-DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public help in identifying and finding a suspect who is wanted for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense.

The stabbing happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 7, in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. According to the police report, officers arrived and found a victim who had been stabbed. That victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, and a nearby surveillance camera caught him.

Anyone who can identify the or who has knowledge of this incident can call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. There is currently a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment.

