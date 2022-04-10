WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A shooting in Southwest D.C. left four people injured including two teenagers. Now the Metropolitan Police Department needs your help in identifying these suspects.

These photos were taken from a camera near the scene. These are the suspects.

Police say they responded to the shooting that happened a little before 11 p.m. Saturday night on the 100 block of P Street in Southwest D.C.

When they arrived they found 4 victims that had been shot. Two teens, a girl and boy and two adult males. They were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police ask if you have any information regarding this incident to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or you can text “TEXT TIP LINE” to 50411. You can receive a reward of up to $10,000 if you provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.