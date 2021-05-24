One dead after woman held against her will, officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One person is dead following a barricade and officer-involved shooting on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Police Chief Robert Contee said in a press conference that Metropolitan Police officers first responded to the 1100 block of Mississippi Ave. around 11:30 a.m. for the report of a woman who was being held against her will. The man who was holding her had a firearm.

Police said they knocked on the door and heard the man say several times that he was going to shoot. The officers then backed away and started a barricade, but the man broke a window and escaped with the woman before the area was secured.

Chief Contee said that several hours later, around 3:00 p.m., officers were canvassing in the 1300 block of Alabama Ave. when they saw the suspect and the woman. One officer fired an unknown amount of shots at the suspect after he raised his gun at the officers. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that while the woman involved was “visibly shaken,” she is safe and currently in police custody. They said that the two had previously known each other and were in some form of relationship.

The officer who shot the suspect will be releasing the body-worn camera footage in the next few days.

Watch the full press conference below.

