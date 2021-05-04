D.C. Police release bodycam footage of alleged drag race, fire one officer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department released the body camera footage of a drag race and subsequent crash involving four officers in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood. One of the officers, the rookie officer among the group, has since been fired, as they were still in a probationary period.

The other three officers involved remain under investigation. None of the officers have been issued citations at this point.

The crash happened on April 22, and the police department released the video almost two weeks later. The body camera footage released was from a passenger officer.

While watching the video, you can see out of the windshield that the patrol car begins to move, and speed up as it is driving through the neighborhood. You can also see that the car is going over speed bumps in the neighborhood, but not slowing down. As the patrol car collides into the other patrol car, there is an abrupt stop and the airbags deploy.

D.C. Police Chief Contee addressed the situation in a press conference. He said, “Obviously, those types of things are unacceptable. They’re embarrassing. It’s not something we tolerate. It’s certainly something that I do not tolerate as the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, so the investigation will continue.”