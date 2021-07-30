UPDATE: Toddler identified and returned to family custody

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police successfully identified a female toddler found on the 1700 Block of T Street, Southeast.

The young girl was in police custody for about six hours before she was identified and returned to her family. No injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

D.C. Police are asking the public to assist them in identifying a toddler who was found on the 1700 Block of T Street, Southeast, on Friday, July 30.

The little girl is estimated to be two to three years old. Police describe her as a Black female, two feet tall, 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is currently wearing a pink t-shirt, yellow shorts and white sneakers with orange soles.

If you have any information or know this child, the police ask that you call 202-727-9099, text 50411 or call Youth & Family Services at 202-576-6768.

