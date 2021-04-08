D.C. police make arrest, seek public’s assistance in robbery

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Jajuan Datcher of Southeast following a robbery that took place on Sunday, April 4. They are also seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest.

Police said that three suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northeas, around 12:15 a.m. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s cell phone, and after the victim handed it over, the suspects fled.

Datcher was charged with robbery.

Police ask that anyone who knows of this incident should call at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.