D.C. Police make an arrest on Jefferson Street NW murder

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police Department detectives arrested a Newport News, Virginia, man on Monday, July 26 for a shooting that left a D.C. man dead.

The shooting happened on the 600 Block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. Officers were called to the scene just before 4:00 p.m. and found 35-year-old John Edmonds suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and transported Edmonds to a local hospital for treatment, where he died after life-saving efforts failed.

23-year-old Treavon Johnson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.