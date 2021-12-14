D.C. Police make an arrest in a double-murder investigation from July

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in a double-murder investigation that happened in late July.

With the help of the United States Marshals Service, D.C. Police were able to locate and arrest 20-year-old Jalen Browne on Monday, December 13. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland resident is being charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. Two men, 22-year-old Jovan Hill, Jr., and 19-year-old Tariq Riley died from injuries in the shooting. A third person was also injured and took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.