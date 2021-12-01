D.C. Police looking for two shooting suspects, $10,000 reward being offered

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of being involved in a shooting.

The shooting happened on Thanksgiving morning just before noon in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

Nearby security cameras caught the suspects running from the scene. You can take a look at the video here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories