D.C. Police looking for two shooting suspects, $10,000 reward being offered

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of being involved in a shooting.

The shooting happened on Thanksgiving morning just before noon in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

Nearby security cameras caught the suspects running from the scene. You can take a look at the video here.