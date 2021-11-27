D.C. Police looking for suspect wanted for theft and assaulting police officer

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Wednesday who also assaulted a police officer.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Wednesday who also assaulted a police officer.

MPD is looking for the man who stole from an establishment on the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Surveillance photos of the man who assaulted a police officer and robbed a business on Wednesday.

After he was confronted by an on-duty special police officer, the suspect assaulted the officer and fled the scene.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown but anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Metropolitan Police.