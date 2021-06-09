D.C. Police looking for a vehicle of interest connected to a shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a vehicle they believe to be connected to a shooting.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, June 8 in the 700 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. Officers were called to the scene and found a man who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives have identified a dark blue Chrysler 300 as the suspect vehicle. It has dark tinted windows and, according to a press release, the car had flickering headlights.

There is a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

