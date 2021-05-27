D.C. police look for suspects, vehicles after carjacking and shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects and two cars after an armed carjacking that took place on Wednesday in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Ave., Southeast.

Image courtesy of MPD.

Police said the two suspects approached the victim around 1:40 a.m. before shooting the victim and taking their vehicle. One suspect fled in the stolen car, and another left in a different car. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The stolen car is a 2010 grey Chevrolet Impala that was last seen with a Virginia temporary registration tag.

The images of the suspects and involved vehicles were captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Police ask that anyone with any information call (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.