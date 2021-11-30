D.C. Police invite young residents to Youth Summit over the weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is holding a Youth Summit on Saturday, December 4, to learn more about the experiences of young people and take that information as officers serve the community.

The summit will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Eastern High School. Chief Robert J. Contee, III, said the summit is an important part of him keeping his commitment to listen to the community his department serves.

“The summit is not intended for us adults to just give information and tools to our youth, but rather to provide a space for us to listen to the concerns of our young people, and to hear their ideas and solutions,” he said. “There is diversity of opinion among our youth and what the role of police should be, and this summit will elevate those voices.”

The event is put on with George Washington University. Those attending will engage in open dialogue regarding problems they face each day.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “It’s critical that these young voices are part of the solutions we craft. Our young people have first-hand experience and insight about what happens on our streets, and it’s important to hear from them.”

Anyone who wants to attend but is unable to can tune in on Channel 16 or the police department’s social media pages.