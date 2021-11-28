D.C. Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2300 block of 25th Street Southeast on Friday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting and upon arrival, they located 22-year-old Deshaun Gladden of Southeast, D.C. suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and E.M.S. were also on scene and declared that Gladden showed no signs of life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this incident to urged to call Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.