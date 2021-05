WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has identified a man suspected of shooting and critically injuring a woman and her child on Tuesday, May 18, in the 1500 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

26-year-old Anthony Bedney is wanted on an Assault with Intent to Kill charge in D.C. Superior Court. Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding Bedney.

According to Police Chief Contee, the shooting occurred following an argument over a scooter and parking space.