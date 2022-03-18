WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Police Department recently announced its commitment to increasing its female workforce. In working toward this goal, the department held a “Women in Law Enforcement” themed Prospect Day on Friday, March 18.

The commitment to hiring more women comes as part of the 30×30 campaign. The Metropolitan Police Department is already close to the 30 percent goal, with women making up 23 percent of the workforce. That is why department leaders have said they hope to hire enough women to surpass the 30 percent goal.

While holding themed Prospect Days, people get to hear from the women of the D.C. Police Department who serve on all levels.

Sergeant Ashley Brathwaite explained, “There’s a lot of opportunities here, and there’s not much that’s going to hold you back and stop you. To see the women get to the top, that’s a really incredible feeling.”

Anyone interested in joining M.P.D. can click here.