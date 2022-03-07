WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Across the country, 150 law enforcement agencies are pledging to increase the number of women in each workforce. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced the city is joining that initiative at a news conference on Monday.

The initiative is called the 30×30 Pledge and sets the goal to increase the number of women in recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030. Additionally, agencies are expected to go beyond hiring women and supporting their success throughout their careers.

The chief and mayor were surrounded by women officers of all ranks and ethnicities while making the announcement. Several spoke to the impact the department has had on their lives. Officer Makhetha Watson said, “Almost 19 years later, I look back, and I know I made the best decision for my career when I accepted the offer to join M.P.D.”

Currently, women make up 23 percent of M.P.D.’s sworn officers. This is almost double the national average of 12 percent. Still, city leaders said more could and will be done.

Chief Contee said, “While M.P.D. is already setting the trend, I am excited about the future efforts to expand diversity in our department in every way.”

Assistant Chief Morgan Kane added, “We will increase the representation of women in all ranks, continue to ensure that our policies and procedures are free of bias, promote equitable hiring, the retention and promotion of women and ensure that our culture is inclusive, respectful and supportive of all members.”

Assistant Chief Kane said the 30×30 Pledge would only add to the department’s work. She pointed to herself and her career path as an example of that.

She said, “It’s only possible for me to step before you today as an Assistant Chief because M.P.D. has always and will always value the contributions of women to our agency.”

“This pledge is important, not only for our current female members but for all the women and girls around the country who are watching and saying to themselves, “I too can be a police officer in Washington, DC,” said Chief Robert J. Contee III. “The Metropolitan Police Department may have already hit the 30% goal, but we will not stop there. I am eager to take part in and see the change this initiative will bring to MPD and our city. As a department, we are deeply committed to bringing equality to all of our members and will continue to strive to advance their representation in our agency.”

This push for more women on the force comes as lawsuits alleging discrimination and harassment of female officers make their way through court. Still, officers in the lawsuit support the 30×30 Pledge and recommend that young women apply to work with M.P.D.

Assistant Chief Chanel Dickerson, part of the lawsuit, said, “The Metropolitan Police Department Cadet Program and M.P.D. Changed the trajectory of my life. It took me from a path of hopelessness to resilience. So, I serve this community with grit and grace and passion and empathy.” Assistant Chief Kane added, “In 2022, it is a completely different agency than even when I came on in 1998. It has evolved. It has grown.”

The department has also created a Chief Equity Officer role, and Chief Contee said he is looking to hire a woman to fill it. Women interested in learning more and joining the department can click here. Assistant Chief Kane also recommends anyone interested sign up for a ride-along or to shadow someone.