D.C. Police Department creates and hires first Director of Employee Well-Being Support position

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Diana Karczmarczyk will be joining the Metropolitan Police Department as their new — and first — Director of Employee Well-Being Support. This position was created as part of Chief of Police Robert J. Contee’s priority on having a stronger focus on employee well-being.

“In order to fight against compassion fatigue and to have officers who can serve our community with empathy, we must work to support the well-being of the whole person for all of our members,” stated Chief Contee.

The new full-time position for well-being director comes with two additional clinicians to support the long-standing Metropolitan Police Department Assistance Program.

Dr. Karczmarczyk will be responsible for designing, implementing and managing MPD’s well-being programs that focus specifically on mental and physical health. She will coordinate the complex and critical network of resources for officers and work to expand services and member participation.

Dr. Karczmarczyk went to George Mason University, where she received her Ph.D. in Education with a minor in Public Health and a specialization in International Education. She also has a Master’s degree from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro in Public Health in Community Health Education, and is a certified Master Health Education Specialist (MCHES).

Dr. Karczmarczyk has 20 years of teaching experience in higher education and working in the health education and promotion field.