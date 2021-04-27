D.C. Police crash patrol cars in an alleged drag race

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two D.C. Police officers crashed their patrol cars while allegedly drag racing through a northeast D.C. neighborhood.

The incident happened Thursday, April 22, in the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue NE. The police report related to the crash said the vehicles were traveling above the posted speed limit, which is 25 miles per hour in that neighborhood.

There were four officers involved, two drivers and two passengers. A diagram shows that the patrol car driving on the outside lane attempted to turn down a side street, and the car on the inside lane was unable to stop before crashing into the other car.

Mayor Bowser addressed the situation in an unrelated press conference.

She said, “It appears that the facts are what you stated, that we had officers who were using their government property, putting themselves at risk and obviously putting anybody else on the street at risk, and that is unacceptable. If we had officers who were engaging in this dangerous behavior, it would be, in my view, a dereliction of their duty, and they have to be held accountable.”

According to the report, the police cruisers were taken to the Metropolitan Police Department shop on West Virginia Avenue NE.

Mayor Bowser said the incident is under investigation and there will be updates as more information is available.