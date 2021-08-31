D.C. Police confirm injuries in officer-involved shooting in Northwest

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A D.C. police officer and one other person were hit by gunfire after a shooting Tuesday evening in Northwest D.C., authorities confirm.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a neighbor called police to report a person on a nearby balcony with what they say was a long gun.

When police arrived at V Street NW, they tried to deescalate the situation, but one officer fired shots at the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Another officer was also hit by gunfire.

Officers have not yet confirmed the extent of the officer’s or the subject’s injuries.