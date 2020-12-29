D.C. Police asking for help finding multiple murder suspects

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Police are asking for the public’s help locating three murder suspects from separate incidents that happened throughout 2020.

The suspects are 29-year-old Steven Martin Robinson, 17-year-old Dreaun Young, and 28-year-old Steven Rodgers, all of Southeast, D.C. Robinson and Rogers are considered armed and dangerous.

Robinson is wanted for a murder that happened on Sunday, July 12, in the 800 Block of 19th Street, NE. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, there was a shooting that left 28-year-old Shanika Williams dead.

Robinson is being charged with second-degree murder while armed in that shooting. The police department has raised the reward amount to $35,000 for anyone who gives information leading to an arrest and conviction of Robinson. His mugshot can be seen below.

29-year-old Steven Martin Robinson (Courtesy: D.C. Police Department)

Young is wanted for a murder that happened on the 600 Block of 46th Place, SE, on Thursday, August 6. A press release notes that two men were found shot, one being 26-year-old Michael Brittingham who died at the scene. Additionally, a third juvenile man walked to a local hospital suffering a gunshot wound.

Young is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder while armed. The reward for his arrest and conviction has also been raised to $35,000.

17-year-old Dreaun Young (Courtesy: D.C. Police Department)

Rodgers is wanted for a murder that happened on the 1400 Block of Howard Road, SE, on Monday, November 9. According to a police report, 25-year-old Martez Jackson was found shot inside of a vehicle and died a day later at a local area hospital.

Rodgers is being charged with first-degree murder while armed. The police department is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction.

28-year-old Steven Rodgers (Courtesy: D.C. Police Department)

The police department tip line can be reached at (202)-727-9099. Anonymous information can also be submitted by sending a text message to 50411.

