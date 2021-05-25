D.C. police ask for help identifying suspect following armed robbery

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect following an armed robbery with a gun that took place on Monday on Brentwood Road, Northeast.

Police said that the suspect entered a store in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road around 2:48 a.m. After he entered, he pulled out a handgun and asked for money. The victim handed it over, and then the suspect left the store.

He was caught on a surveillance camera and is pictured here. Police ask that anyone who knows who this person is or who knows anything about this should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

