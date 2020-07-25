D.C. Police arrest women’s boyfriend in connection to disappearance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – D.C. Police made an arrest on Thursday in connection to a woman’s recent disappearance.

In a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Peter Newsham said 34-year-old Olga Ooro was reported missing when her 7-year-old son was found wandering theIR building over the weekend and saying he hasn’t seen his mom since July 16th.

Newsham said Ooro’s boyfriend was taken into custody as a person of interest in the case.

“At this point he is cooperating, we are a little concerned that there is a history of domestic violence in this case,” Newsham said. “He is somebody so far that has been cooperating with our investigation.”

The boyfriend is identified as 55-year-old Darnell Sterling and he is charged with 2nd degree murder in connection to Ooro’s disappearance.

Newsham said the case remains under investigation and the Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.