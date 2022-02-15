D.C. police are asking for help in finding a suspect in a homicide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police are asking for your help finding a suspect connected to the murder last week. In addition, officers ask the public if they recognize the man in the picture. A nearby surveillance camera saw the suspect.

According to them, he is connected to a shooting on the 500 block of Division Avenue in the northeast of the District.

They announced Tuesday that they up their reward to $40,000. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Pamela Thomas. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099, or you can text 50411.

