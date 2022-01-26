D.C. Point-in-time count set for Wednesday night

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The annual point-in-time count is being held in the District on Wednesday, January 26, beginning at 9:00 p.m.

The count puts a number on the people who are experiencing homelessness in the community, and includes both sheltered and unsheltered individuals. In 2021, numbers from the count showed that overall homelessness in the District decreased by 20 percent.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and her team have been focused on driving down the number of people experiencing homelessness, and make it rare and non-recurring.

She said of the work she has done, “We built smaller, more dignified family shelters across Washington, D.C., and drove down family homelessness by 73 percent.”