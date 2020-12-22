D.C. nonprofit stocking fridges to tackle food insecurity

Feed the Fridge has been stocking fridges with free restaurant meals to tackle food insecurity. Image courtesy of Medium Rare Restaurant.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Feed the Fridge is tackling what founder Mark Bucher feels is the real story by feeding children, the elderly and their family throughout D.C.

“The story that everyone sees is the 30,000 cars that are lined up at the food banks in Texas, we’ve all seen that. That’s not the story. The story is about the people that can’t get there. They don’t have a car, or they’re scared to leave their apartment, or their parents have a family car because they went to work. We’re getting food to them,” he said.

This D.C. nonprofit is stocking fridges around the city with meals that they purchase from restaurants around the area. The fridges are located at various community centers, where Bucher realized that children without access to Wi-Fi might be able to do schoolwork.

“We wanted to figure out how to be able to feed kids with dignity, get them out of the food lines, and let them continue their studies,” Bucher stated.

They have been working with the Department of Parks and Recreation, which already has a program to feed children who are not able to attend school throughout COVID. Delano Hunter, the director of D.C. Parks and Recreation, said this program fills a gap that their existing program didn’t address.

“Sometimes you wonder; if you see a parent that is picking up meals for their children, it dawned on us, well, what about that parent? Do they have enough to eat?” Hunter said.

This program also helps restaurants stay afloat with more closings and restrictions being put in place in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

“It’s a lifeline for restaurants right now, to keep them going. It’s 200 to 1,000 meals a day depending on the restaurant,” Bucher said.

Feed the Fridge and D.C. Parks and Recreation both hope to continue this program throughout the rest of COVID-19 and beyond.

“I think this program has legs and it will continue beyond. I think this is just exposing a need that was already present; it has been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t there prior to that,” Hunter said.

“We’re doing the best we can to expose them to different cuisines, get them nutritious meals that’s not your typical school lunch, and keep everyone afloat,” said Bucher.