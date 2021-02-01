D.C. named among top ten cities for affordable apartments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — New data from Apartment Guide puts the District of Columbia as one of the top ten major cities with the most affordable studio apartments.

The District finds itself number eight on the list, with over 73% of studio apartments falling below the average rent price. Industry leaders said this could be because more people are looking for bigger spaces as working from home and quarantine become more common.

Brian Carberry, managing editor with the Apartment Guide, said, “Really, what this means is if someone is moving to D.C. or if they are already in D.C. and are looking for more affordable options, they’re going to have choices, and it’s all going to come down to that individual renter to prioritize what’s important to them.”

Compared to the national average, D.C. is still one of the most expensive cities to live in.