D.C. Mayor working with U.S. Marshals Service to address jail concerns

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and the United States Marshals Service (U.S.M.S.) have come to an agreement to work on improving conditions at the D.C. Department of Corrections Central Detention Facility.

Concerns over the conditions of the jail came into question recently over the treatment of January 6 Inmates. After the Warden and Director of the jail were held in contempt of court for not getting one inmate timely medical care, the Marshal’s Office held an inspection and interviewed inmates. According to the Memorandum of Understanding, this inspection led to documented concerns from the U.S.M.S.

The Mayor’s Office responded to the concerns brought by the U.S.M.S., and now steps are being taken to ensure safe, humane treatment of all inmates at the jail. “We all agree: everyone who is in our jail or under our supervised care should be treated humanely and have safe conditions,” said Mayor Bowser. “We appreciate this collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service and are ready to utilize the necessary resources, both federal and local, to improve conditions and address any deficiencies at our D.O.C. facilities.”

According to the terms of the agreement, both parties will work collaboratively to further assess conditions at the jail and develop a plan of action. The U.S.M.S. will regularly report on the progress at the jail. “The M.O.U. provides a collaborative opportunity to accelerate one of the Mayor’s priorities to improve systems and services throughout the justice system. My team is committed to supporting the efforts of the D.O.C. and coordinating services across the whole of District government to implement all terms of the agreement and advance the conditions in both the C.D.F. and C.T.F.,” said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart.