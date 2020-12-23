D.C. Mayor providing funding for public charter school reopening efforts

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $10 million grant program for the District’s public charter schools. The grant is being administered by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

The funds will support schools during the return of students to classrooms and contribute to resources for citywide reopening efforts.

“The District’s educators have done remarkable work with students through virtual instruction, but we know the best place for teachers to engage and nurture our students is in the classroom alongside their peers,” Mayor Bowser said. “These grants will support a much-needed return to in-person learning so that, together, we can begin the process of recovery and address the academic and social-emotional needs of every student.”

The grant will be made available to public charter schools operating full-time learning hubs or full-time hybrid models with in-person learning first. The schools operating full-time in-person programs will receive a $50,000 base award plus up to $2,000 per in-person student. The maximum award is $750,000.

Following the distribution of those funds, any remaining grant fund will be available for public charter schools operating other in-person models, such as part-time tutoring and Social-Emotional Learning programs. Those schools will get a $50,000 base award, plus up to $500 per student participating. The awards for alternative models are based on funding availability.

“While learning at home works for some families, we know too many students are falling behind,” said Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education. “Providing this support to our public charter schools so they can reopen their doors to students is the first step in the recovery process, which includes our ongoing partnership with stakeholders across the city to further the development of plans that leverage proven methods to accelerate learning this summer and into next school year.”