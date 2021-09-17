D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaking at art installation dedicated to Americans who died from COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Mayor Muriel Bowser joined others at the opening ceremony for a public art installation, In America: Remember, commemorating all American lives lost to COVID-19.

The piece was by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg. The art installation featured more than 660,000 white flags along 20 acres dedicated to the lives lost.

The live stream took place Friday at 11 a.m. virtually and in person at the National Mall at the base of the Washington Monument.

Families across the nation were encouraged to submit personalized flags for loved ones at inamericaflags.org, and the exhibition will continue to live on virtually.

