WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser explains how she plans to invest in the more than 80,000 older adults currently living in the nation’s capital.

Bowser visited a senior wellness center in Ward 1 to highlight some of the investments they have already put forward. Within the city’s $19 billion budget, they are focused on making sure older residents have access to comfortable health care, housing, and opportunities to stay connected.

The mayor also stresses the importance of getting seniors to stay engaged in community activities to prevent isolation. An additional $3.5 million will fund renovations to a therapeutic recreation center in Ward 7.

“Related to seniors, we know so much of everything that we do is concentrated on how you will live well, including making sure your communities are safe,” Mayor Bowser said.

There is a 2% property tax cap for seniors, which lowers the amount that property taxes can go up every year.