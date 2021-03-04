D.C. Mayor, Health Director explain new vaccination registration portal

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia is unveiling a new vaccine registration protocol after the current system proved to be a headache for many District residents. The new protocol surrounds pre-registration.

Lindsey Parker, Director of the Office of the Chief Technology Officer, explained, “We’re not trying to change the process all that much. We want people to become familiar with what they need to do.”

On the pre-registration website, eligible residents will put basic personal information needed to get the vaccine. When a vaccine is available for them, they will be contacted by D.C. Health.

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, D.C. Health Director, said, “Just because you go into the system the first day it opens doesn’t mean you’ll be the first person to get a vaccine. It has to do with the priorities I just listed. Over 65, 18-64 (with certain underlying health conditions), living in a priority zip code and we look at essential workers after that.”

For those who may be worried about how fair the new system will be, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “Equity will continue to be a priority and DC Health will continue to set aside appointments for residents living in priority zip codes.”

As residents pre-register, Dr. Nesbitt asked that people be patient.

She said, “Our ability to pulse out or send out vaccine appointments is largely a factor of how many doses of vaccine we have from the federal government, as well as the response times of individuals.”

The pre-registration will begin on Monday, March 8.