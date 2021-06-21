D.C. Mayor gives thoughts ahead of the Senate’s Tuesday Statehood hearing

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The United States Senate is holding a public hearing on D.C. Statehood on Tuesday, June 22. This will be the first time the Senate has held a hearing on the subject since 2014.

Mayor Muriel Bowser talked to reporters Monday about the upcoming hearing. She said, “We have to rely on the Majority Leader, the President of the United States and all leaders in Congress to really stay focused on how to get important legislation through: voting rights, infrastructure and D.C. Statehood. We know the Senate can do it, and we have to call on all the Senators, Democrats and Republicans to do the right thing.”

This is also the first time the Senate will hold a hearing since the House passed the Statehood bill in April 2021.