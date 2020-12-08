D.C. Mayor further tightens Phase Two restrictions, announces one-time payment for unemployed residents

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As local coronavirus metrics continue to rise, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced adjustments for Phase Two restrictions, specifically related to sports. The restrictions went into effect immediately Monday, December 7.

Below are the guidelines for sports:

High contact sports are prohibited. High contact includes the following: Basketball Hockey Rugby Boxing Lacrosse Soccer Football Martial Arts Wrestling

High school extracurricular sports activities and competitions are suspended.

Recreation centers and sports clubs must suspend physical sports and organized athletic activities.

Middle school age and younger can participate in organized drills and clinics, but not games. Athletes must be co-horted in groups no larger than 12. Activities can not involve physical activity with one another.

The return to practice date has been moved to February 1, 2021.

For all grades, physical education classes cannot have activities where students come within six feet of one another.

Parks and Recreation Department will stop issuing permits for organized sports on D.P.R. fields.

The changes to sports do not apply to Universities and professional sports leagues, as they already have their own safety plans they must submit to the city.

The District received 183 new positive cases and four more deaths from the virus over the weekend.

Additionally, the District is offering a one-time, $1,200 payment to D.C. residents who applied/qualified for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as of November 30. Mayor Bowser said this is funded as part of the CARES Act and will help an estimated 20,000 Washingtonians.