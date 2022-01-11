D.C. mayor declares two-week limited public health emergency due to COVID-19 resurgence

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Tuesday, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency due to high levels of COVID-19 transmission, effective immediately. The order is set to end on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

According to a release from Bowser’s office, the public health emergency gives the mayor and the city’s health care partners the ability to “respond expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts.”

Bowser maintains that vaccines prevent severe illness and death but wrote in her order that “even infections that do not result in hospitalization result in sickness and labor shortages.” According to the city’s coronavirus dashboard, around 66.3% of the District’s residents are fully vaccinated, but its case rate sits around 180 cases per 100,000 people.