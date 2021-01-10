D.C. Mayor calling for more security, protest changes ahead of inauguration

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference in Washington. Homicides in Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and other cities have topped 2019 numbers as violence surged while much of the U.S. struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re all sick of the heinous crimes in our city,” said Bowser. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to take action regarding preparations for Inauguration Day. She sent a letter to Acting Secretary Chad Wolf on Sunday, January 10, highlighting the security concerns she has following the riot that broke out at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Among her highlighted requests, Mayor Bowser has requested the cancellation of any and all public gathering permits in the District during the event period. Bowser said her requests would be essential to ensure a constitutional transfer of power. She shared her letter listing her requests on her Facebook page.

Mayor Bowser said the inauguration on January 20 should have a different approach. She requested that D.H.S. extend the National Special Security Event Period to run from January 11 through January 24, rather than January 19 through January 21.

The Mayor is also requesting a pre-disaster declaration for the District of Columbia, which could expedite direct federal assistance needed to prepare. Finally, she encouraged D.H.S. to collaborate with the Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, the United States Congress and the United States Supreme Court to establish a security and federal force deployment plan for all federal property.

Mayor Bowser is also requesting the Federal Bureau of Investigation hold daily threat and intelligence briefings during the event period.